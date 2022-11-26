Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our cold front from last night has ushered in much drier air and this will result in cooler lows tonight in the 40s. This will also be aided by the clear skies that will continue well into Monday. Plentiful sunshine across the region on Monday will be the trend with a few clouds out and about. Cooler air is not expected for Monday instead better heating from the drier air mass the front brought will help highs rise to the 70s with lows in the 40s. We will see similar warm and sunny conditions for Tuesday, but a new disturbance will quickly drive in clouds and rain for Tuesday night moving into Wednesday. This system will bring in heavy rainfall for that morning commute on Wednesday. Now along this line, a few strong storms are possible, but current guidence has no exact details on their severity just yet. As we all know any storm system can bring in heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Winds will also be gusty near 20 to 25 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms. This cold front looks to have a bit more cold air with it, so after quickly sweeping through Wednesday evening, cooler temperatures are on the horizon for the latter half of the week. Along with clear skies, Thursday will be much cooler with highs moving into the 50s and 60s and this looks to continue for Friday. We can’t forget about those overnight lows as they will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for both Thursday and Friday mornings! However, if you do not like the cooler weather then you are in luck with a warm-up expected for the weekend back to the 70s.
