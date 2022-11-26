ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Florida State score, takeaways: Gators flash but fall short as No. 16 ‘Noles escape with win

A valiant effort fell short in a critical moment as the Florida Gators fell 45-38 to the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles with the in-state foes combining for the highest-scoring game in rivalry history. The ‘Noles snapped the Gators’ three-game winning streak in the series as Florida fell to 6-6 to end the first regular season under head coach Billy Napier with losses to all of its traditional rivals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

Coming off their two most complete games of the campaign, the Florida Gators laid an egg last week, ruining their opportunity to end the regular season with four straight wins and pick up a ton of momentum entering bowl season. Instead, Florida has to bounce back from a significant upset on a short week in a first-time ever Friday night matchup with the rival Florida State Seminoles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
GAINESVILLE, FL

