Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
onlygators.com
Florida basketball score, takeaways: Gators embarrassed by West Virginia in worst loss since 1999
The Florida Gators entered the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy with high hopes to compete well against talented competition in a prestigious event. They will leave Portland, Oregon, on Sunday night having lost two of three games and suffering their worst defeat in more than two decades. Florida fell 84-55 to...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
onlygators.com
Florida vs. Florida State score, takeaways: Gators flash but fall short as No. 16 ‘Noles escape with win
A valiant effort fell short in a critical moment as the Florida Gators fell 45-38 to the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles with the in-state foes combining for the highest-scoring game in rivalry history. The ‘Noles snapped the Gators’ three-game winning streak in the series as Florida fell to 6-6 to end the first regular season under head coach Billy Napier with losses to all of its traditional rivals.
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
Florida Atlantic fires Willie Taggart after three seasons
Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after he compiled a 15-18 record in three seasons with the program.
onlygators.com
Florida vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel
Coming off their two most complete games of the campaign, the Florida Gators laid an egg last week, ruining their opportunity to end the regular season with four straight wins and pick up a ton of momentum entering bowl season. Instead, Florida has to bounce back from a significant upset on a short week in a first-time ever Friday night matchup with the rival Florida State Seminoles.
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
First Coast News
Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening. The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way. Police...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
WCTV
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many wrap up a Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by friends and family, a Tallahassee couple spent the holiday separated. Jared Lasseter was in Florida, while his wife Kami enjoyed Turkey Day by her 17-month old son’s bedside in an Ohio hospital. Spending holidays separated is becoming an unwanted tradition for them.
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Florida A&M's campus that left one person dead
One man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting that took place at outdoor basketball courts on Florida A&M's campus on Sunday afternoon.
Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting
The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Florida Family Day Celebration held at FAMU Way
Community organizations hosted the Second annual Florida Family Day Celebration at FAMU Way on Friday. It's all about the importance of family, togetherness, and support.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL
Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
WCJB
Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
Marion County Principal and Assistant Principal of the year announced
Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that West Port High School’s Ginger Cruze has been honored as Marion County’s Principal of the Year and Harbour View Elementary School’s Jennifer Pollard has been named Marion County’s Assistant Principal of the Year. According to a press release,...
