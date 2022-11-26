ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Calm before Tuesday storms

It is a little chilly this morning, but with a sunny sky it will turn out to be nice & mild today all across the state and in Central Arkansas. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out Sunday

TONIGHT: Rain will move out overnight. A few showers could stick around in northern Arkansas into the early hours on Sunday morning. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph. SUNDAY: Our rain will be long gone, but clouds will stick around all day. Temperatures...
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain today, but rain does return tomorrow.

Temperatures are in the 50s this morning and there is a little patchy fog. There is no rain in the state, and none is expected all day. The rain will return tomorrow. It will be creeping into Southwest Arkansas by sunrise Saturday and then start to creep into Central Arkansas in the mid-morning. It will be all across Central Arkansas by Noon Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is expected tomorrow.
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?

Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
