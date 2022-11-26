Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Calm before Tuesday storms
It is a little chilly this morning, but with a sunny sky it will turn out to be nice & mild today all across the state and in Central Arkansas. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will move out overnight. A few showers could stick around in northern Arkansas into the early hours on Sunday morning. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph. SUNDAY: Our rain will be long gone, but clouds will stick around all day. Temperatures...
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain today, but rain does return tomorrow.
Temperatures are in the 50s this morning and there is a little patchy fog. There is no rain in the state, and none is expected all day. The rain will return tomorrow. It will be creeping into Southwest Arkansas by sunrise Saturday and then start to creep into Central Arkansas in the mid-morning. It will be all across Central Arkansas by Noon Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is expected tomorrow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are rolling in; the rain will soon follow
It’s going to be a mild afternoon that will eventually have a chance of rain. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 63°. The rain settle in overnight and keep falling through Thanksgiving Day. There will be a lull in rain Friday, but Saturday will likely be another rainy day.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Accidents near Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting travel to NWA, have been cleared
Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
NBC 10 News Today: Sarah Huckabee to be sworn in as Arkansas Governor, January 10th; what are her plans for the future
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Anna Darling gave details about the newly elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee’s plans after being sworn in. For more details, watch the clip above.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
