Temperatures are in the 50s this morning and there is a little patchy fog. There is no rain in the state, and none is expected all day. The rain will return tomorrow. It will be creeping into Southwest Arkansas by sunrise Saturday and then start to creep into Central Arkansas in the mid-morning. It will be all across Central Arkansas by Noon Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is expected tomorrow.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO