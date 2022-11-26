Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
ktalnews.com
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by...
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
q973radio.com
New Endorsements From The Mayor, Governor and More In Shreveport Mayors Race
As we approach the runoff date in December for the Shreveport Mayors election, things are heating up with a new slew of endorsements expected. Former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and current Mayor Adrian Perkins are crossing party lines and backing Republican Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. The current and former mayor will join former Democrat Mayor Ollie Tyler in endorsing the Republican. The official announcement is expected Tuesday November 29th. KTBS is reporting that it will be a, “show of unity.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church
A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
KSLA
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport authorities investigating identity theft ring that preyed on veterans and senior citizens
Two women are facing charges of identity theft in Shreveport for allegedly stealing money from the accounts of USAA bank account holders. Shreveport Police Department Sargent Angie Willhite says ZarRajah Watkins was arrested November 17th. Glass was arrested yesterday. “We are up at over a million dollars in loss at...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
wateronline.com
Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth
The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic
When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer. They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character...
