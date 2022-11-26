ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh

Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

New Endorsements From The Mayor, Governor and More In Shreveport Mayors Race

As we approach the runoff date in December for the Shreveport Mayors election, things are heating up with a new slew of endorsements expected. Former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and current Mayor Adrian Perkins are crossing party lines and backing Republican Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. The current and former mayor will join former Democrat Mayor Ollie Tyler in endorsing the Republican. The official announcement is expected Tuesday November 29th. KTBS is reporting that it will be a, “show of unity.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church

A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wateronline.com

Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth

The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA

