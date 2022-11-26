As we approach the runoff date in December for the Shreveport Mayors election, things are heating up with a new slew of endorsements expected. Former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and current Mayor Adrian Perkins are crossing party lines and backing Republican Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. The current and former mayor will join former Democrat Mayor Ollie Tyler in endorsing the Republican. The official announcement is expected Tuesday November 29th. KTBS is reporting that it will be a, “show of unity.”

