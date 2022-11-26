Read full article on original website
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction
Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
Don’t throw away that survey
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking Honolulu residents to follow through on filling out the 2022 National Community Survey of Honolulu Residents.
Japanese tourism trickling back to Hawaii
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to park or walk along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency order to ban parking and walking on the highway. Spectators...
What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?
HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The current plan delineates closures near the 8 and 21 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder roads in all […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season. The Volcano Village Lodge sits about a mile away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Back in 2018 and again in 2020,...
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
Mauna Loa flow now 4.5 miles from Saddle Road
Father and son drifted out to sea, rescued
olulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
