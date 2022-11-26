ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot on Rockford’s Kent Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 300 block of Kent Street early Sunday morning. Police said that it happened just before 2 a.m. The victim was said to be in critical condition. Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate. THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD officer charged for physical altercation; victim told deputies she was ‘afraid to call police’

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County district attorney’s office has filed a disorderly conduct charge for Madison police officer Keith Brown, with court records detailing a physical altercation with a woman at a restaurant where the woman’s hands were hurt and she told deputies she was pinned against the wall. As News 3 Now first reported last week, Dane County...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges

MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

