nbc15.com
One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
nbc15.com
Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
Man shot on Rockford’s Kent Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 300 block of Kent Street early Sunday morning. Police said that it happened just before 2 a.m. The victim was said to be in critical condition. Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate. THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
MPD officer charged for physical altercation; victim told deputies she was ‘afraid to call police’
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County district attorney’s office has filed a disorderly conduct charge for Madison police officer Keith Brown, with court records detailing a physical altercation with a woman at a restaurant where the woman’s hands were hurt and she told deputies she was pinned against the wall. As News 3 Now first reported last week, Dane County...
WBAY Green Bay
Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
Channel 3000
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg PD responds to reports of gunshots near wildlife area, possible connection to previous incident
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials believe individuals who were located Tuesday night at a wildlife area may be connected to a shots fired incident from early October. Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Around...
nbc15.com
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially charged with 9th offense OWI. According to the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Mount Horeb was driving eastbound on HWY 18 around 5:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Employment Commission: state law prevents UW Health from recognizing nurse union
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission says nurses at UW Health can’t organize a union and collectively bargain a contract under current Wisconsin law. Earlier this year, nurses at UW Health planned a strike in hopes of pressuring UW Health to recognize the union nurses wanted...
nbc15.com
Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
nbc15.com
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin in...
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
