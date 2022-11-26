MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.

