Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
Thanksgiving Remix: Recipes For Holiday Leftovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve all feasted on turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Now that the day is over, our refrigerators are either stocked with more leftovers than we can imagine or we’re just completely over the taste of Thanksgiving food. It’s time to get creative in the kitchen and whip up some new meals with the leftovers. Remixing Thanksgiving leftovers can save lots of money and prevent a waste of great food.
Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
What businesses see as Cornelius grows

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
Thoughtful Baking Co Dishes Up Some of the Best pies in Charlotte NC

The best pies in Charlotte NC aren’t hard to find. The story of these pies and of Thoughtful Baking Co. starts in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Charlotte, it brought with it all kinds of feelings. There was fear, uncertainty, frustration, and even grief. With all that our communities were dealing with, it suddenly became all the more important to find good sources of comfort. Likewise, this was something that Mary Jayne Wilson understood well. She certainly had to try to find the silver lining in her own pandemic struggles.
Nothing Says Joy Of Christmas Like Meeting Santa

Today is the day after Christmas. Black Friday. The official opening to the Christmas shopping season. There’s a big sentimental part of me that hates what this has become. No, I’m not talking about the over-commercialization of Christmas. Rather, I’m talking about the ongoing decline of “The Mall.” The shopping mall at Christmas was a magical place when I was growing up. Everywhere you went, there was Christmas decorations, Christmas music, Christmas food, just Christmas in your face. And in the center of it all, Santa Claus himself sitting on a throne. It was a rite of passage each year to go to the mall at an appointed time, sit on Santa’s lap, and lay out your Christmas wishes. And for mom and dad? That picture with their child and Santa to put on display around the house each year until the end of time. I remember thinking each year as I’d see some kids absolutely lose it when it came time to be with Santa, “What’s their problem?!” I mean, the way I looked at it, this was Santa. He was THE MOST IMPORTANT dude when it came to Christmas wants and desires. This is NOT the guy to lose it in front of. Anway, it wasn’t until I was much older that I realized some kids just get spooked by the whole thing (and probably pressure from their parents to be good/get it right/don’t act up with Santa). Which leads to my wife’s great nephew, Lucas. By the time Lucas was born, parents could now book private photo session with Santa as the malls and mall Santas in his area had been on the decline. Lucas was one of these kids. And as much as his mom wanted that “Norman Rockwell” moment of her child with Santa, alas, it was not to be.
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year

WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of Jason Myers. A few of the WBTV employee's former colleagues shared their memories of the man. Myers and pilot Chip Tayang died this past week in a helicopter crash. Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist. Hundreds of people came...
Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers

Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
Giving Tuesday: How to avoid donating to scammers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, might be Cyber Monday, but think twice about spending all your cash. You could help make a difference if you save some for Giving Tuesday. How do you know if your donation is going to the right place? Let's connect the dots. Giving...
Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
