Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Technician Online
Men’s basketball takeaways: NC State puts positive early returns
NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
247Sports
Mack Brown not discouraged by UNC football's 30-27 loss to NC State as ACC Championship Game looms
The North Carolina Tar Heels dropped a second consecutive game Friday against NC State, falling 30-27 in two overtimes. UNC (9-3, 6-2 ACC) went into the meeting looking to bounce back after losing to Georgia Tech 21-17 but instead will enter the ACC Championship Game against Clemson on a two-game slide. The Tar Heels last faced the Tigers in 2019, a game Clemson won 21-20 in Chapel Hill. UNC has dropped the past four meetings between the two, but Mack Brown is looking on the bright side.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game
ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Game Thread
It’s finally here: the Tar Heels are just moments away from squaring off against NC State in the final game of the regular season. On paper, this game likely had more behind it near the beginning of the season before Devin Leary got injured, but the cold hard truth is that the Wolfpack will be very competitive in this one regardless, and the question is whether or not UNC will play harder/smarter than they did against Georgia Tech.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
BREAKING: Talented LB Kelvon McBride flips from Vandy to NC State
Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy Kelvon McBride has flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to NC State. McBride, who originally committed to the Commodores in June, officially visited the Wolfpack earlier this month, and that trip gave State significant momentum. It was good -- good environment, good community and good...
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
Comments / 0