Brazil advances at World Cup, beats Switzerland 1-0
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Brazil struggled without Neymar at the World Cup on Monday. Still, the five-time champions played well enough to secure a spot in the next stage. Brazil overcame the absence of its injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Mexicans flee north -- to Canada; Walker-Warnock race in Ga. turns bitter; and more news today
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 6
Highlights from the sixth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
U.S. warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
The government of the Dominican Republic is pushing back against a U.S. Embassy warning to dark-skinned American tourists that stepped-up enforcement against Haitian migrants in the Caribbean nation could lead to their being racially profiled or detained.
1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island
One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD
536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
Removal of German colonial-era statue met with cheers in Namibia
WINDHOEK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A large crane lifted a colonial-era statue of German official Curt von Francois in Namibian capital Windhoek on Wednesday, as a crowd that gathered nearby clapped and hooted in delight.
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months. That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a young woman being held by the country’s morality police. The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest and that more than 18,000 people have been detained. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. They quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy and pose one of the most serious challenges to the ruling clerics since the 1979 revolution that brought them to power.
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
Russia postpones nuclear arms talks with US
Russia has postponed a resumption of nuclear arms control talks with the U.S. government without explanation, the Biden administration said on Monday. The State Department said Moscow “unilaterally postponed” talks with the U.S. on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), an arms control pact that limits both nations’ stockpiles of nuclear weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles.
15 Reasons Portugal Is The Best Country For Americans Moving Abroad
If you are considering leaving the U.S., Portugal should be at the top of your list. Here are just a few of the many reasons why you'll want to move there.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island
An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
Greece: 7 Egyptians held, suspected of crewing migrant boat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested seven Egyptians suspected of having crewed a fishing boat crammed with nearly 500 migrants that lost steering in high winds off Crete and triggered a major rescue effort earlier this week. The seven were arrested on suspicion of being...
Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and...
Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8
At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake.
