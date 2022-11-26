Read full article on original website
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Lamar dominates Seneca to advance to state championship
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Seneca 56-14 in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Tigers move on to face Blair Oaks next Friday for the Missouri Class 2 state championship. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area
CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13 | Francis Howell over Carthage FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
Carthage falls to undefeated Francis Howell in state semifinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage falls to Francis Howell 35-13 Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. “They are a very talented group over there. There’s really not a weakness that we could exploit today,” says Carthage head coach Jon Guidie, “If we felt like we had one, they closed that pretty quickly. They forced us to do some other things, rather than line up and run the football like we’re used to. We made some mistakes and turned the ball over way too much.”
Carthage aims to return to state championship game
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
Luke Gall (Carthage) sweeps COC Player of the Year awards
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School senior RB/LB Luke Gall has swept the COC Player of the Year awards, being named both the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Defensively, Gall led the Tigers with 92 tackles heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game vs. Francis Howell....
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
Local fishing team preps for tournament; reacts to cheating
Some local fishermen are gearing up for their next tournament at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
News To Know: second-degree murder, Cyber Monday
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas man for second-degree murder. Donald Collins gets 18 years in prison for the death of 50-year-old Nina Lee of Coffeyville back in February 2020. That’s when Lee was found dead at a Parsons Kansas motel. Authorities were called there for a report of a potential overdose, but an autopsy indicated there was foul play.
First Turkey Trot in Pittsburg starts a new tradition for many
A couple who started a running group for all ages and pace hosted their first Turkey Trot today in Pittsburg.
15 Best Things to Do in Grove, OK
Surrounded by the waters of the scenic Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Grove gives off a charming, friendly vibe and excellent vacation opportunities to every type of traveler in Northeast Oklahoma. Grove is part of Delaware County, with a population of 6,623 based on the 2010 census, and has continued...
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
Small Missouri town known globally for Christmas tradition
Once a year, the city of Noel, Missouri, changes its name for a very special postage stamp. This year, they expect to stamp more than 40,000.
Body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -Police don’t suspect foul play after a body was found near a creek bed Sunday afternoon. The body was discovered just after 2:00 in the 100 Block of North Jackson Street. The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The victim’s...
