Seneca, MO

Lamar dominates Seneca to advance to state championship

LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Seneca 56-14 in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Tigers move on to face Blair Oaks next Friday for the Missouri Class 2 state championship. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area

CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13  | Francis Howell over Carthage  FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
Carthage falls to undefeated Francis Howell in state semifinals

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage falls to Francis Howell 35-13 Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. “They are a very talented group over there. There’s really not a weakness that we could exploit today,” says Carthage head coach Jon Guidie, “If we felt like we had one, they closed that pretty quickly. They forced us to do some other things, rather than line up and run the football like we’re used to. We made some mistakes and turned the ball over way too much.”
Carthage aims to return to state championship game

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
Luke Gall (Carthage) sweeps COC Player of the Year awards

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School senior RB/LB Luke Gall has swept the COC Player of the Year awards, being named both the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Defensively, Gall led the Tigers with 92 tackles heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game vs. Francis Howell....
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It

Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
News To Know: second-degree murder, Cyber Monday

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas man for second-degree murder. Donald Collins gets 18 years in prison for the death of 50-year-old Nina Lee of Coffeyville back in February 2020. That’s when Lee was found dead at a Parsons Kansas motel. Authorities were called there for a report of a potential overdose, but an autopsy indicated there was foul play.
15 Best Things to Do in Grove, OK

Surrounded by the waters of the scenic Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Grove gives off a charming, friendly vibe and excellent vacation opportunities to every type of traveler in Northeast Oklahoma. Grove is part of Delaware County, with a population of 6,623 based on the 2010 census, and has continued...
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri

Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
How to have leaves collected in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
Body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -Police don’t suspect foul play after a body was found near a creek bed Sunday afternoon. The body was discovered just after 2:00 in the 100 Block of North Jackson Street. The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The victim’s...
