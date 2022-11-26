Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee. McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
fox4news.com
Shooting victim driven to Fort Worth hospital by neighbor after drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The victim of a drive-by shooting is alive after a stranger rushed him to a hospital. Fort Worth police said the neighbor was initially ducking for cover from the gunshots, but then took action after seeing someone was hit. Now, police are asking anyone who knows...
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
Jim Lane, longtime Tarrant County attorney and defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
Who is Aaron Dean? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to go on trial for murder after he shot and killed Atatania Jefferson in October 2019. So who is Dean? WFAA took a look at his personnel files and videos of his job interview with Fort Worth P.D. to shed light on his past.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows
Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
theeastcountygazette.com
Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash
The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
