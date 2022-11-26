ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee. McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX
KXII.com

Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows

Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash

The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy