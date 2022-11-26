Family GOALs! Ivanka Trump & Her Famous Brood Celebrate Thanksgiving At The World Cup In Qatar

@ivankatrump/instagram

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump seemingly swapped one Thanksgiving football tradition for another this year, celebrating the November holiday alongside her husband, ​​ Jared Kushner , and their three children, Arabella , 11, Joseph , 9, and Theodore , 6, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, November 24, Trump took to Instagram with several sweet snaps depicting her brood getting into the soccer spirit, cheering on legendary athlete Cristiano Ronaldo , as he led Portugal to victory in their match against Ghana.

Alongside a clip depicting Ronaldo scoring a historic point amid the tight match, the soccer star becoming the first man in history to make a goal in five different World Cups, the mom-of-three also shared a hilarious photo of her son Theodore decked out in Portugal’s colors.

“Theo getting into the World Cup spirit! ” Trump captioned the adorable snap showing her youngest rocking a silly hat, flag sunglasses and a scarf all emblazoned in red and green.

Yet it seems the famous family didn’t only root for Portugal on Thursday. Trump also shared several adorable family photos taken amid Brazil’s match against Serbia, including a sweet picture of her three children posing in front of the field.

Ivanka’s family day out comes just days after the fashion mogul cited her young children as a key role in her decision to take a more passive role in her father Donald Trump ’s ongoing 2024 presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much," the former White House Advisor explained in a statement posted to Instagram. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family ."

"I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka reiterated. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”