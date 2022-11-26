Breaking down the 2A and 3A championship games in Arizona high school football

While the top four levels of Arizona high school football enter the quarterfinals this week, 2A and 3A have both reached their championship games. The Republic breaks down those matchups, which will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m.

3A championship: No. 1 Thatcher vs. No. 2 Eastmark, Desert Vista High School

Forget the Open Division, this might be the best game of the weekend in all of Arizona high school football. The last time these two teams met — back on Aug. 26 — Thatcher came away with a thrilling, 31-30, win at home. Since then, a few teams briefly emerged as contenders, namely Show Low and Pusch Ridge. But in both the regular season and the 3A semi-finals, they established their dominance. Thatcher has displayed an ability to win any style of game in these playoffs. They scored a combined 108 points in their wins in the first two rounds before grinding out a 21-7 win over Show Low in the semis. That’s how championship teams work.

Eastmark, though, has been scarily dominant on the other side of the bracket. So far, they’ve averaged a 33-point margin of victory this postseason — nearly matching their 35.8-point mark in the regular season. The key for the Firebirds is the duo of quarterback Mack Molander (2,788 yards, 34 touchdowns, five interceptions) and receiver Austin Johnston (71 receptions, 1,432 yards, 19 touchdowns). Nobody in 3A has been able to stop them, not even Thatcher.

Prediction: Eastmark 38, Thatcher 34

2A championship: No. 1 Pima vs. No. 2 Morenci, Safford High School

Although it makes sense for these two schools tucked in the eastern corner of the state, it’s a bummer for Valley football fans that this game got moved from Phoenix to Safford. The entire 2A season felt like a countdown until the regular season finale between Pima and Morenci back on Oct. 28. On that night, Pima got the better of the Wildcats, coming from behind to win, 21-20, on a six-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left. Despite the Roughriders’ win, though, all that game really did was prove how even these two teams are.

The playoffs have been a similar story. The closest game either school has played in was Morenci’s 31-point win in the last round. Saturday’s game should also be an interesting clash of styles. Pima likes to air it out — at least until it takes its customary blowout lead — through senior quarterback Seth Russell, while Morenci is content to keep it on the ground with Michael Casillas, who is one of the best backs in the state at any level. That much certainly played out the last time the schools met. Casillas’ 112 rushing yards accounted for over half of Morenci’s total yardage, while Pima needed just 43 rushing yards on 18 attempts in the win.

Prediction: Morenci 29, Pima 28