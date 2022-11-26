Desert Hot Springs police found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds shortly before noon Friday around Cactus and Seventh streets.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier said police received reports of gunshots in the area around 11:47 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke to bystanders, who said they saw someone fleeing the area quickly after they'd heard several gunshots.

Saucier said officers later found the victim in the yard of a home.

"The officers performed life-saving measures (but) he was deceased on scene, so the scene is still active," Saucier said Tuesday afternoon. "We're going to be here for quite a while."

No other details on the victim's identity were made available as of 4 p.m., and Cactus Drive remained closed from Sixth through Eighth streets.

An earlier version of this story misstated the day of the shooting .

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Desert Hot Springs yard