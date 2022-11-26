ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP women roll to 5-0 with closing flurry against San Jose State

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago

Playing nearly perfectly down the stretch proved a trump card for a terrible start, as the UTEP women's basketball team scored the game's final 16 points to complete a 67-54 comeback victory against San Jose State in the Holiday Beach Classic in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

After falling behind 11-0 early, UTEP joined the battle by the middle of the second quarter, then took the lead for good with 5:11 to play while holding the Spartans scoreless in the final 7:02 when it turned a 54-51 deficit into a 13-point victory.

More: C-USA women's basketball standings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VChDs_0jNrpPg600

Quoting the coach

“We learned to play through adversity and i’m very proud of our team for that,” coach kevin Baker said. “We got off to a bad start and had to fight ack for 40 minutes Finally we hit some key shots and made some big plays to get some separation late in the fourth.

“I’m glad we made the trip. This is just what our team needed.”

How it went

From the middle of the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter the teams mostly traded baskets and the Miners were down 54-51 nearing the 6 minute mark.

Then they rolled. After a Jazion Jackson fast-break basket, Avery Crouse hit a layup for the lead and then a 3-pointer. In the final 7:02, UTEP was 4-of-5 from the field while San Jose State missed its final 11 shots and had three turnovers.

Stars of the game

UTEP was balanced. Jazion Jackson had her biggest game at UTEP with 18 points and seven rebounds, including a series of big plays in the game-breaking run. Elina Arike, in her second game back from an injury, had 13 points and five rebounds.

N'yah Boyd had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Crouse scored half of her 10 points in the two-possession stretch where the Miners took the lead for good.

UTEP won the boards 43-34 and held San Jose State to 1 of 13 on 3-point shooting. The Miners missed nine of their first 10 shots, then shot an even 50 percent the rest of the way.

Up next

The Miners finish the Holiday Beach Classic on Saturday against Sacramento State. Tip is set for 1 p.m. Mountain time.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP women roll to 5-0 with closing flurry against San Jose State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UTSA scores last 20 points, kicks late FG to beat UTEP 34-31

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jared Sackett kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left and UTSA beat UTEP 34-31 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. UTSA scored the last 20 points, and Sackett’s late kick capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Roadrunners their only lead of the game. Sackett also made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. Frank Harris threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA (10-2, 8-0), which entered having already clinched the C-USA regular season title and will host the conference championship against North Texas on Friday. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg had four receptions for 142 yards and Zakhari Franklin made seven for 126 yards receiving for the Roadrunners, and each had a touchdown catch. Ogle-Kellogg’s 70-yard scoring catch tied the game 31-31 at the end of the third quarter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
247Sports

The Comeback Game

UTSA mounted the largest comeback in school history as they defeated UTEP 34-31 in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome. Here are several thoughts on the game:. UTEP came out and punched UTSA in the mouth to start this one. The Miners would score on each of their first four offensive possessions to build a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Roadrunner offense struggled as they played one of their worst halves of football. But right before halftime, UTSA would score a 65-yard touchdown on a pass from QB Frank Harris to WR Joshua Cephus. Then OLB Dadrian Taylor would intercept a pass and return it 73 yards for the score. Just like that it was a 24-14 game. UTSA would come out of the locker room at halftime continue to play well. After a Miners TD to start the half, UTSA would score 20 unanswered points to end the game with Jared Sackett 28-yard field goal. The 24-point comeback was the largest in school history surpassing the 21-point comeback last year at Memphis. Head Coach Jeff Traylor on the comeback: “I would have left if I was the crowd. 24-0. They're the reason we come back and won the game. Our team is a lot like our city: we're just stubborn and tough in San Antonio, right? Our crowd is just stubborn and tough.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man begins his run across Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy