UTEP women roll to 5-0 with closing flurry against San Jose State

Playing nearly perfectly down the stretch proved a trump card for a terrible start, as the UTEP women's basketball team scored the game's final 16 points to complete a 67-54 comeback victory against San Jose State in the Holiday Beach Classic in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

After falling behind 11-0 early, UTEP joined the battle by the middle of the second quarter, then took the lead for good with 5:11 to play while holding the Spartans scoreless in the final 7:02 when it turned a 54-51 deficit into a 13-point victory.

Quoting the coach

“We learned to play through adversity and i’m very proud of our team for that,” coach kevin Baker said. “We got off to a bad start and had to fight ack for 40 minutes Finally we hit some key shots and made some big plays to get some separation late in the fourth.

“I’m glad we made the trip. This is just what our team needed.”

How it went

From the middle of the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter the teams mostly traded baskets and the Miners were down 54-51 nearing the 6 minute mark.

Then they rolled. After a Jazion Jackson fast-break basket, Avery Crouse hit a layup for the lead and then a 3-pointer. In the final 7:02, UTEP was 4-of-5 from the field while San Jose State missed its final 11 shots and had three turnovers.

Stars of the game

UTEP was balanced. Jazion Jackson had her biggest game at UTEP with 18 points and seven rebounds, including a series of big plays in the game-breaking run. Elina Arike, in her second game back from an injury, had 13 points and five rebounds.

N'yah Boyd had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Crouse scored half of her 10 points in the two-possession stretch where the Miners took the lead for good.

UTEP won the boards 43-34 and held San Jose State to 1 of 13 on 3-point shooting. The Miners missed nine of their first 10 shots, then shot an even 50 percent the rest of the way.

Up next

The Miners finish the Holiday Beach Classic on Saturday against Sacramento State. Tip is set for 1 p.m. Mountain time.

