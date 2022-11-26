Big Ben: Finley leads NC State football to double-overtime win at UNC

CHAPEL HILL – Ben Finley’s first career start provided NC State football with its most memorable win over its most hated rival during a disjointed 2022 season.

Finley, who began the season as a scout team quarterback, threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns as UNC's double-overtime 35-yard field goal went wide right and the Wolfpack held on for a 30-27 victory.

“You can never doubt yourself,” Finley said after the win. “To be able to preserve is the biggest thing in life. Things are going to happen to you; keep climbing up the hill and you never reach the pinnacle of the mountain. You just have to keep climbing.”

The Wolfpack (8-4, 4-4 ACC) avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2019 as the No. 17 Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2 ACC) dropped their second straight at home after last week’s 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels forced overtime after tying the game on a last-second touchdown pass.

“It’s always good to come over here and beat the blue people. We don’t like them," said senior Tanner Ingle, who had a key interception in the fourth quarter.

NC State finishes the season 3-0 against in-state opponents with wins over UNC, ECU and Wake Forest.

NC State moves to 2-2 against top 25 teams this season after wins over UNC and Wake Forest and losses to Clemson and Syracuse. The Tar Heels wrapped up the Coastal Division two weeks ago and will face Clemson in next week’s ACC championship game in Charlotte.

FIRST HALF RECAP

Finley completed 11 straight passes in the first half as the Wolfpack led 17-10 at the break.

His 52-yard pass to Devin Carter on the second play from scrimmage led to a two-yard touchdown run from Jack Chambers for an early 7-0 lead. NC State extended that lead to 14-3 in the second quarter after Finley found freshman Terrell Timmons for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 12:38 left in the second quarter.

UNC’s proficient offense struggled to move the ball but managed to respond with an eight-play, 59-yard drive that ended in a nine-yard touchdown run from Elijah Green with 5:03 left in the half.

UNC’s Maye was held to 68 yards passing on 11 of 19 completions. Finley completed 13 of 16 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown and led a composed late second-quarter drive – marching the ball 32 yards in 38 seconds – to set up a 29-yard Chris Dunn field goal as time expired after Chambers’ costly fumble on the previous drive.

