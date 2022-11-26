Read full article on original website
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18
Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
cohaitungchi.com
8 Free Things to do in Portland, Oregon
There are plenty of free things to do in Portland, Oregon if you know where to look. Here are 8 ways to stay busy in ‘Stumptown’ without spending any money. Portland is one of those cities where you sometimes need a little help to see what’s what rather than just taking it for what it is on the outside, especially when it comes to the best free things to do in Portland.
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Portland, OR
Whether you’re visiting Portland or you live in the area, there are plenty of restaurants of many types to enjoy. However, at the same time, there are so many restaurants in the area that it may become too overwhelming to pick a good one. Whether that’s because of the...
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns
Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Camas, WA
Camas is one of the many beautiful cities in Clark County, Washington, bordering Washougal City on the east side and Vancouver on the west side. One of the greatest features of Camas is Prune Hill, an extinct volcanic vent and a part of the Boring Lava Field. The region is...
beachconnection.net
All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
What is Nike’s Black Friday sale? Store hours, best deals, up to 60% off shoes, clothes (11/25/22)
Black Friday is just around the corner and like many popular retailers, the Nike company is joining in on the celebration. Tomorrow, Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26, Nike is offering up to 60% off shoes, clothes, accessories, and more, plus an extra 20% off online shopping with code BLACKFRIDAY during checkout. Get your early Christmas gift shopping going with these must-see deals and savings.
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
kezi.com
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Salem?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
kptv.com
First Alert Day Sunday for Cascades
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was cloudy but dry Saturday in the metro area, with high temperatures topping out a bit higher than yesterday- in the mid 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain mostly cloudy and dry this evening, but some light showers are already reaching the coast, meaning we’ll have a late shower chance in the interior valleys tonight.
animalfair.com
Should All Pet Parents Have The Right To Die In Dignity Like Their Pets Do?
Brittany Maynard died with dignity Saturday at her home in Portland, Oregon at 29-years-old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma and doctors gave her only six months to live. “Goodbye to all my dear friends and family that I love. Today is the day I have chosen to pass...
