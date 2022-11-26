Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized
Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
Springfield man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor among other offenses. Stacey Furlow, 61, was convicted on three charges in June: attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and use […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
wmay.com
Evelyn Brandt Thomas Named First Citizen
A Springfield businesswoman who has supported numerous charitable causes over the years has been named the winner of this year’s State Journal-Register First Citizen Award. The award has been given annually since 1963 to a local person who gives their time and/or money to support and help others in the community.
wlds.com
Boil Order In Effect For Jacksonville’s West End After Major Water Main Break
The Jacksonville Municipal Utility Department is having a busy Thanksgiving Day. A major water main break took an extended amount of time to be discovered this morning. Several residents in the west end of Jacksonville reported severely decreased water pressure. The break was discovered this afternoon and is currently being...
wmay.com
Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5
Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
wlds.com
Woman Arrested Following Altercation with Hospital Staff
A Jacksonville woman remains in custody after an altercation at the hospital yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital at 10:30 Friday morning after hospital staff reported a patient was being combative with staff. According to a police report, 29-year-old Christine R. Taylor of the 1100 block of...
Comments / 0