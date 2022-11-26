ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Millwood defeats Sequoyah Claremore to reach Class 2A semifinals

By Hallie Hart, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

HARRAH - Rickey Hunt Jr. had the answer.

Millwood was clinging to a two-point lead against Sequoyah Claremore after Logan Hattaway’s fourth-quarter touchdown, but Hunt gave the Falcons some relief. The senior running back sped 56 yards into the end zone and followed with a rush for a two-point conversion.

He wasn’t done yet.

On Sequoyah’s next drive, Hunt intercepted a pass and set up another touchdown, returning the ball to the Eagles’ 2-yard line. With Hunt’s contributions on both sides of the ball, No. 2 Millwood defeated fifth-ranked Sequoyah Claremore, 49-30, on Friday afternoon in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Falcons (12-1) handed the Eagles their second loss of the year, eliminating them from the postseason. For the first time in his career, Hunt has reached the semifinals.

“Really, (it was) just us staying together, staying the course,” said Hunt, who finished with two touchdowns and 194 rushing yards.

More: 'Not like any other kid': How Chandler's Casmen Hill has become an all-time top-10 rusher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3cl1_0jNro7N600

With dazzling offensive highlights, Millwood spoiled Sequoyah Claremore’s 14-0 lead. Five of the Falcons’ seven touchdowns went for more than 50 yards, and they outscored the Eagles 35-16 in the second half.

“We pride ourselves on making adjustments at halftime and just seeing what they’re giving us,” said Millwood coach Darwin Franklin. “And then making the calls to do that, to take advantage of that.”

Franklin said his team expected Sequoyah Claremore’s defense to focus on Jaden Nickens. The sophomore receiver overcame double coverage for a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Falcons (12-1) couldn’t rely on him as their sole playmaker.

They didn’t have to.

Hunt added Millwood’s first touchdown on a 74-yard rush. Sophomore receiver Xzavier Thompson scored touchdowns of 80 and 20 yards on passes from freshman quarterback Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull. And at the end of a back-and-forth matchup, the Falcons had all the energy on their side. Micho Lavine iced the game with a 58-yard dash into the end zone, leaving a defender at his heels as he dove across the goal line.

Next, Millwood faces either seventh-ranked Chandler or No. 8 Tulsa Victory Christian with a spot in the state title game on the line. But Franklin and the Falcons aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“Right now, this feels too damn good to worry about Victory Christian, to worry about Chandler,” Franklin said. “We’ll see them next week. But right now, this is all about The Wood.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Millwood defeats Sequoyah Claremore to reach Class 2A semifinals

