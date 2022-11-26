ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Community health worker hub coming to support maternal health in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new approach is coming to the city that aims to promote the health of pregnant people in Omaha. The 2-year pilot program spearheaded by the Omaha Community Foundation will hire community health workers and start with maternal health. “Enthusiasm and a lot of care for...
OMAHA, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE

The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big shopping weekend for businesses both big and small. The Christmas shopping season officially gets underway with Black Friday deals, but tomorrow is all about the little guys. Small business owners are hoping Small Business Saturday helps them rebound from a couple of lean years.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ukrainian family in Lincoln reflect on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has special meaning to some 800 Ukrainians now living in Nebraska. They fled their war-torn country. For Sten and Oksana Kachmin, Thanksgiving has been every day since they arrived in Lincoln April 7. "We're thankful for a safe place," Oksana said. She said they are thankful to all the...
LINCOLN, NE

