FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha to host 5th annual Tattoo Arts Festival at CHI Health Center
The Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival 2023 will take place at CHI Health Center featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos.
Downtown Papillion celebrates the holidays
After six months of planning, the Papillion Community Foundation kicked off its annual Winter Wonderland event.
WOWT
Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
KETV.com
Giving Tuesday: A way to help local nonprofits in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the giving season and while many of us are planning what to get our family and friends, some are preparing to give to nonprofits. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday which is a time to come together as a community and lift up...
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
1011now.com
People’s City Mission serves Thanksgiving meal for homeless in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It takes hundreds of hands and dozens of turkeys, but the end result?. “It’s a blessing, man,” Earl Johnson, a resident at the People’s City Mission, said. “You really don’t find this every holiday.”. Johnson is one of the 300 folks...
WOWT
Community health worker hub coming to support maternal health in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new approach is coming to the city that aims to promote the health of pregnant people in Omaha. The 2-year pilot program spearheaded by the Omaha Community Foundation will hire community health workers and start with maternal health. “Enthusiasm and a lot of care for...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
WOWT
City of Omaha sees ‘measurable success’ following safety changes in Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six months into a pedestrian safety pilot program in the Blackstone District, the City of Omaha says the changes that have been made have proven to be helpful. The changes in the area were sparked by two major crashes in the district last year. The first...
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE
The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
klkntv.com
Encouragement Unlimited, Mary Ellen’s offer free Thanksgiving meals to Lincolnites
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the first time, Encouragement Unlimited and Mary Ellen’s Restaurant teamed up to offer free Thanksgiving meals this year. The new community event fed over 100 people from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. The project was funded through community donations, making meals...
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
1011now.com
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
WOWT
Omaha business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big shopping weekend for businesses both big and small. The Christmas shopping season officially gets underway with Black Friday deals, but tomorrow is all about the little guys. Small business owners are hoping Small Business Saturday helps them rebound from a couple of lean years.
KETV.com
Ukrainian family in Lincoln reflect on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving has special meaning to some 800 Ukrainians now living in Nebraska. They fled their war-torn country. For Sten and Oksana Kachmin, Thanksgiving has been every day since they arrived in Lincoln April 7. "We're thankful for a safe place," Oksana said. She said they are thankful to all the...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
