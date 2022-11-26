ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More troubles for Oklahoma County jail

 2 days ago
Dear Valued Subscriber,

Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed. I'm Don Mecoy, managing editor of The Oklahoman, and I'd like to share a story.

This week, reporter JaNae Williams updated readers on another failed health inspection at the Oklahoma County jail. The latest inspection once again lists the jail as "not in substantial compliance" with regulations. This comes as the county, jail and the trust that operates it navigate an "administrative compliance proceeding" filed by the state in June and the state's multi-county grand jury wraps up its investigation into the jail.

Below are links to more of our editors' favorite stories of the past week or beyond. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

julie wagoner
2d ago

Oklahoma County jail needs to be condemned . It should have been done long ago.

Robert Mann
1d ago

the Oklahoma County jail is a monumental failure of corruption and horrible administrative structure. "Best practices" in a system of dismal failures is nothing but a blueprint for continued failure and unnecessary suffering and death. Every family that has suffered a loss at the county's hands should be as richly compensated as possible, as there IS NO JUSTICE without recompense...from those who have been taken, that worth must be returned! JUSTICE, NOT EXPEDIENCY, IS THE SCALE!!!

