STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football suffered its fifth loss in seven games to close out the 2022 regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) had their 14-game winning streak inside Boone Pickens Stadium come to an end following a 24-19 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. The Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) had not won on the road in conference play this season. True freshman Garret Rangel made his second career start for Oklahoma State in place of redshirt senior Spencer Sanders, who was unavailable again due to a nagging shoulder injury. Both offenses struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, but West Virginia capitalized on three big plays to find the end zone, holding on in a tight Big 12 battle. Here is a quick recap of Oklahoma State’s loss to West Virginia with scores, stats and highlights:
Texas basketball remained No. 1 in CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1 rankings released Sunday, after the Longhorns clocked UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. The Longhorns are also the top-ranked team on statistics website KenPom. Texas has won every game so far this season by...
The Jayhawks look to bounce back from its first loss of the season against a 1-6 Tigers squad.
The Hawkeyes could enjoy the Florida sunshine, but couldn't buy a bucket inside Florida's gym on Saturday night as they fall 79-66 against TCU. Jamie Dixon's squad out-toughed, out-hustled and out-classed Iowa to win the Emerald Coast Classic. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. ** Iowa's starting five...
AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
On Friday night, Iowa State basketball pulled off a memorable upset of the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, handing them their first loss of the season. Saturday, the Cyclones went into Fort Worth looking to play spoiler to the Cinderella-like season of the TCU Horned Frogs. Favored TCU established themselves early and often, leading to a 62-14 defeat for Iowa State.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
The TCU Horned Frogs won their final game securing an undefeated season and now headed to the Big 12 Championship game.Photo byPedro Mexicano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Kendre Miller helped deliver TCU their final win of the season, after running for two touchdowns in a 62-14 win against Iowa State on Saturday. Fox 4 reports that the TCU Horned Frogs are closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff. Max Duggan continued his strong season, throwing three touchdowns. The Horned Frogs have the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday. They enter that matchup as one of only three undefeated teams remaining.
ORE_Cota 44 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 7:57. ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (Hayes kick), 2:33. ORE_Franklin 9 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :14. ORE_J.James 2 run (Lewis kick), 13:47. ORE_Whittington 5 run (Lewis kick), 9:02. ORE_FG Lewis 42, 4:46. ORST_Fenwick 4 run (Hayes kick), 2:57. Fourth Quarter. ORE_FG Lewis 24, 13:24.
