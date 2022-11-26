STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football suffered its fifth loss in seven games to close out the 2022 regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) had their 14-game winning streak inside Boone Pickens Stadium come to an end following a 24-19 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. The Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) had not won on the road in conference play this season. True freshman Garret Rangel made his second career start for Oklahoma State in place of redshirt senior Spencer Sanders, who was unavailable again due to a nagging shoulder injury. Both offenses struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, but West Virginia capitalized on three big plays to find the end zone, holding on in a tight Big 12 battle. Here is a quick recap of Oklahoma State’s loss to West Virginia with scores, stats and highlights:

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO