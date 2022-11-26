Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently went over...
connect-bridgeport.com
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
wchsnetwork.com
Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
wchsnetwork.com
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
WSAZ
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Karen Fritz said three weeks ago, her seven-year-old dog Chihuahua, Katie, bolted into her house screaming in distress. “She was really hurt,” Fritz recalled. “I’ve never heard her scream like that before,” she recalled. “The vet did confirm that it was a...
Man arrested for domestic battery and assault in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges. Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says. “The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JCSO says in a Facebook post. “Such is […]
Sheriff’s Office seeking stabbing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a man that allegedly stabbed someone over an ex-girlfriend and fled the scene before deputies arrived on Friday. Deputies say they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to […]
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
Glade Creek Bridge is one of the tallest in the United States
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Most are aware that the New River Gorge Bridge is the tallest in West Virginia as it sits 876 feet above New River, and is one of the top five tallest bridges in the United States. One may not be aware that the Mountain State...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
WSAZ
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
WVNT-TV
Local Sailor returns home for the holidays
Communities highlight local stores on Small Business …. Communities highlight local stores on Small Business Saturday. Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer …. Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer to Beckley. Family ties run through the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department recently hired...
Woman arrested following incident in which shots were fired and man stabbed multiple times
CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges in relation to an incident in which multiple altercations took place regarding a property dispute on Monday. Reports from Deputy Jacob Stafford indicate that on Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 6:52 pm, Stafford was dispatched on a Domestic Disturbance call in the Clear Fork area of Wyoming County.
