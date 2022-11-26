FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Friday.The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO