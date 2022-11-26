Read full article on original website
SFGate
Georgia Tech 58, Belmont 52
BELMONT (2-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.2, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Bartley 3-8, Harvey 2-9, Wells 1-6, Hollifield 1-1, Baird 0-1, Jones 0-5, McGuff 0-3, Schoenwald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Baird 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 11 (Wells 3, Miller 3, Bartley 2, Harvey...
Virginia Dominates the Glass, Beats East Carolina to Remain Unbeaten
UVA outrebounded ECU 56-25 and cruised to a 72-50 win in the Cavalier Classic to move to 8-0 on the season
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
Vote for the high school boys basketball player of the week, Week 1
Standouts from Bartlett, Cordova, Lausanne, Northpoint, Overton and St. Benedict are up for consideration this week. Voting ends Thursday at 5 p.m.
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting
Maryland Terps lose 76-67 to DePaul women
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Friday.The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made...
Yardbarker
Duke rallies to beat Wake Forest, notch eight-win season
Riley Leonard's second touchdown pass of the game to Sahmir Hagans came with 2:04 to play and lifted Duke past visiting Wake Forest 34-31 on Saturday at Durham, N.C. Leonard threw for four touchdowns to complete a splendid regular season under first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3) were winless in ACC play last season. The winning points came on a 20-yard pass play.
Yardbarker
Cameron Hildreth's triple-double leads Wake Forest over Hampton
Cameron Hildreth posted a triple-double and Damari Monsanto scored 20 points as Wake Forest overwhelmed visiting Hampton 97-70 on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hildreth tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Monsanto made six 3-pointers and Tyree Appleby and Andrew...
Spear scores 30 in Wake Forest 76-61 victory over Coastal Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Behind a season-high 30 points from junior guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team remained unbeaten at home, defeating Coastal Carolina, 76-61, Sunday evening at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs (4-3, 0-1 ACC) used a strong defensive effort and efficient three-point...
