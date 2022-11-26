Read full article on original website
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WYTV.com
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
Stambaugh Auditorium decks the halls for annual show
Stambaugh Auditorium's halls are decked in honor of the return of The TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft show.
Ohio family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event
A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals.
spectrumnews1.com
WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room.
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
WYTV.com
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The owners of Fatso’s BBQ announced their restaurant is closing in a social media post on Facebook. Last Saturday, Fatso’s Barbecue officially closed. Owner William Bowser says being a small business owner in today’s economy has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community.
WYTV.com
Local police dept. to conduct extra patrols during holiday season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department will conduct extra patrols starting from Monday to New Year’s to ensure the public’s safety as the holiday season progresses. The patrols will focus their attention on businesses and roadways to provide an additional sense of security to shoppers...
WYTV.com
Lifeguard academy to hold pre-orientation for candidates
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those interested in becoming lifeguards can submit their applications and attend an upcoming pre-orientation clinic this weekend. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is holding an informational session from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown. The session will outline...
WYTV.com
Tips for protecting your home from winter weather
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Winter in Northeast Ohio often brings cold, wet and frozen conditions that are here to stay. This weather makes it difficult to protect homes from damage. Melvin Tenney, store manager at Handyman Supply in Niles, said now is the time to assess your home so...
WYTV.com
Sharon celebrates small businesses to kick off holiday season
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, the City of Sharon hosted its annual Small Business Saturday celebration. Their annual event grew a lot this year to include a holiday pop-up shop and more. The pop-up market allowed for local businesses without a physical storefront to sell their items. It...
WYTV.com
Road work to limit access to portions of Mill Creek MetroParks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to improve and resurface a park drive in Mill Creek MetroParks will begin on Tuesday. The northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider’s Entrance and Kiwatha Drive will be closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat Launch and Daffodil Meadow will be prohibited.
WYTV.com
Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley. Indigenous people first inhabited this area about 12,000 years ago. “The evidence tells us that they were parts of different...
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. According to Captain Jason Simon, both marked and...
WFMJ.com
Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure
A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday
People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl.
