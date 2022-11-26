ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The owners of Fatso’s BBQ announced their restaurant is closing in a social media post on Facebook. Last Saturday, Fatso’s Barbecue officially closed. Owner William Bowser says being a small business owner in today’s economy has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local police dept. to conduct extra patrols during holiday season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department will conduct extra patrols starting from Monday to New Year’s to ensure the public’s safety as the holiday season progresses. The patrols will focus their attention on businesses and roadways to provide an additional sense of security to shoppers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Lifeguard academy to hold pre-orientation for candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those interested in becoming lifeguards can submit their applications and attend an upcoming pre-orientation clinic this weekend. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is holding an informational session from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown. The session will outline...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Tips for protecting your home from winter weather

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Winter in Northeast Ohio often brings cold, wet and frozen conditions that are here to stay. This weather makes it difficult to protect homes from damage. Melvin Tenney, store manager at Handyman Supply in Niles, said now is the time to assess your home so...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon celebrates small businesses to kick off holiday season

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, the City of Sharon hosted its annual Small Business Saturday celebration. Their annual event grew a lot this year to include a holiday pop-up shop and more. The pop-up market allowed for local businesses without a physical storefront to sell their items. It...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Road work to limit access to portions of Mill Creek MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to improve and resurface a park drive in Mill Creek MetroParks will begin on Tuesday. The northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider’s Entrance and Kiwatha Drive will be closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat Launch and Daffodil Meadow will be prohibited.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley. Indigenous people first inhabited this area about 12,000 years ago. “The evidence tells us that they were parts of different...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
