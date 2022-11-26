ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Rollercoaster week of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Wet & windy end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday

STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Indiana American Water Provides Tips to Properly Dispose of Fats, Oils and Grease

GREENWOOD – With the holidays here, Indiana American Water is reminding customers not to invite FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) clogs to your gatherings. The day after Thanksgiving, which plumbers call Brown Friday—named after the color of sewage—is typically the busiest day of the year for them. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

When can I move my vehicle?

An issue has risen over the years when people often inquire about the rule on moving their vehicle after an automobile accident. With the proliferation of iPads, Minis, and cell phone cameras, it is always wise to document the accident scene as soon as practicable after the vehicles come to rest.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
indypolitics.org

A Few Minutes with Governor Holcomb

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics that any property tax relief Hoosiers might receive next session should be part of a broader discussion regarding taxes. Holcomb made his comments Thursday at the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner. In addition, the Governor said he was aware of lawmakers’ skepticism of...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Family starts NICU Book Drive in son’s honor

A family turned pain into purpose after the passing of one of their twin baby boys and spending more than 100 days in the NICU with the other. They then created a book drive, a publishing company and now they’re donating books to families in NICU’s across the city.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy