Read full article on original website
Related
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers met with sticker shock at grocery, gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — If you haven't gotten your Thanksgiving shopping done yet, get ready to pay up for what you can find on store shelves. It's almost Thanksgiving and shoppers are out looking for last-minute items for their big meal without breaking their wallets. The average cost of Thanksgiving has jumped from $53 to $64 this year.
Fox 59
Rollercoaster week of weather ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
WTHI
Indiana State Police warn of package thefts ahead of Cyber Monday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber Monday is just a couple of days away. As those orders start arriving, your house could become a target for thieves. You'll want to be careful when it comes to leaving those packages unattended on your porch. Indiana State Police are saying to make...
Fox 59
Wet & windy end to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
WIBC.com
NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday
STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel
INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast. Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents
money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
munciejournal.com
Indiana American Water Provides Tips to Properly Dispose of Fats, Oils and Grease
GREENWOOD – With the holidays here, Indiana American Water is reminding customers not to invite FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) clogs to your gatherings. The day after Thanksgiving, which plumbers call Brown Friday—named after the color of sewage—is typically the busiest day of the year for them. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
readthereporter.com
When can I move my vehicle?
An issue has risen over the years when people often inquire about the rule on moving their vehicle after an automobile accident. With the proliferation of iPads, Minis, and cell phone cameras, it is always wise to document the accident scene as soon as practicable after the vehicles come to rest.
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
indypolitics.org
A Few Minutes with Governor Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics that any property tax relief Hoosiers might receive next session should be part of a broader discussion regarding taxes. Holcomb made his comments Thursday at the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner. In addition, the Governor said he was aware of lawmakers’ skepticism of...
WISH-TV
Family starts NICU Book Drive in son’s honor
A family turned pain into purpose after the passing of one of their twin baby boys and spending more than 100 days in the NICU with the other. They then created a book drive, a publishing company and now they’re donating books to families in NICU’s across the city.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Silver Alert for a man reported missing off northeastern Indiana canceled by authorities
Bluffton, Indiana – The Statewide Silver Alert that was issued for a man who was reported missing off northeastern Indiana has now been canceled since the man has been located safe. The 21-year-old man was reported missing on Wednesday. That was the last time anyone saw or heard from...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0