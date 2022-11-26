INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO