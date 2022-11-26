ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice

DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Nicholls 72, San Diego 70

SAN DIEGO (4-3) Lynch 1-4 0-0 3, McKinney 2-5 2-3 7, Sisoho Jawara 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 9-15 0-0 20, Williams 3-12 4-6 10, J.Delaire 5-12 6-6 16, Earlington 4-10 5-6 13, Turner 0-0 1-2 1, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-23 70.
