Idaho St. coach Charlie Ragle to join Arizona St. staff
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle informed players he was stepping down to become tight ends coach at Arizona State.
247Sports
North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice
DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
SFGate
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
SFGate
Nicholls 72, San Diego 70
SAN DIEGO (4-3) Lynch 1-4 0-0 3, McKinney 2-5 2-3 7, Sisoho Jawara 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 9-15 0-0 20, Williams 3-12 4-6 10, J.Delaire 5-12 6-6 16, Earlington 4-10 5-6 13, Turner 0-0 1-2 1, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-23 70.
