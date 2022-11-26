ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Rain, snow showers continue in southeast New Mexico

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4l27_0jNrn96L00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pretty strong storm continues this evening for parts of southeastern NM bringing rain and snow showers particularly southeast of Roswell. Winter storm warnings are still in effect through Saturday morning for the Sacramento Mountains where already 5-8″ fell. More scattered activity is expected through the overnight period into early Saturday with a few more inches of snow likely for the higher terrain and also closer to Hobbs and the Texas border. Otherwise clouds will clear out for the rest of the south with seasonably cold temperatures north.

Forecast Continues Below

Saturday and into the weekend will feature milder temps with mainly sunny skies. But it’ll come at the cost of some higher wind gusts, particularly near the mountains east, and higher terrain west. Gusts will peak 35-45 mph east of the central mountains. This set up allows for more downsloping winds, bringing highs back to the upper 50s east.

Some increasing clouds arrive later Saturday night for the north ahead of a dry backdoor front east. Highs stay fairly consistent for the ABQ metro both days with temps in the middle 50s. Our weather into next week will stay dry, but active enough for a stronger front Tuesday. This will drop temps below average and provide us with higher wind gusts statewide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Windy weather to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet and cold across the state. Clouds are starting to move in from the west, and today will stay partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will start to pick up by midday, with the highest wind gusts in the mountains. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through Monday night in the Sangre de Cristo, Gila, and the Sacramento Mountains.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Cold and clear tonight, wind gusts gradually increase

The day started out with some snow showers for our northern mountains. Parts of Taos County even collected 4-5″ with the Taos Ski Valley even receiving 8″ of snow thanks to some upslope flow. Skies quickly cleared from west to east late morning as the state saw abundant sunshine Sunday. But now, another more powerful storm is already coming our way. Wind gusts over the northern mountains are starting to strengthen and will continue to do so overnight. 8 states to our north/northwest already have winter weather advisories and warnings posted for heavy snow of 1-2 feet. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Cooler temps north, some wind begins overnight

Morning clouds cleared away across northern New Mexico after a brief cold front grazed the state. It brought a couple inches of snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, giving ski resorts some fresh powder. While skies have cleared, another more powerful storm is already on the horizon. Wind gusts over the northern mountains will begin strengthening overnight tonight into Monday morning. Abundant winter weather advisories and warnings are posted throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds, light snow showers develop north

What a difference from Friday as much warmer temperatures spilled into our state Saturday thanks to a change in our wind direction. The clouds over southeast NM cleared out later this morning, and so our state enjoyed perfectly sunny skies this afternoon with highs warming a solid 10-20°. Highs climbed into the middle 60s for Santa Rosa even! The ABQ metro warmed to 55° and stronger wind gusts of 30-40 mph pushed Grants to 60°. We’re now seeing high clouds increase tonight ahead of our next quick hitting storm for the northern mountains. Light snow is likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains overnight as a backdoor cold front arrives. Sunday’s high temperatures will drop slightly, mainly for the east.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow showers north, cooler temps east Sunday

Scattered light showers continue this morning over the northern mountains where Taos Valley Ski Resort, Angel Fire, and Red River are picking up a couple of quick inches of fresh powder. Clouds are already clearing out near the Four Corners. Overall, it’s a very weak front which will drop temperatures only for eastern New Mexico. Las Vegas and Clayton will be almost 10° cooler than Saturday. For us in the metro, our highs will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 50s with abundant sunshine. It also won’t be quite as windy this afternoon; so it’ll be a great day to catch our breath before some pretty turbulent winds arrive early to midweek.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into southeast New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this Thanksgiving. The heaviest of the snow will begin to fall tonight across southeast New Mexico where travel may become dangerous Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across all of southeast New Mexico and...
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
HOBBS, NM
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
KRQE News 13

Acoma Pueblo residents spend Thanksgiving without water

ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – As families celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, some residents in the Acoma Pueblo did it without running water.  The Pueblo’s main water line failed in October and the local government still hasn’t been able to restore everyone’s water.  One Pueblo resident says that without water, schools have been closed and the elderly have […]
ACOMA PUEBLO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy