Rain, snow showers continue in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pretty strong storm continues this evening for parts of southeastern NM bringing rain and snow showers particularly southeast of Roswell. Winter storm warnings are still in effect through Saturday morning for the Sacramento Mountains where already 5-8″ fell. More scattered activity is expected through the overnight period into early Saturday with a few more inches of snow likely for the higher terrain and also closer to Hobbs and the Texas border. Otherwise clouds will clear out for the rest of the south with seasonably cold temperatures north.

Forecast Continues Below

Saturday and into the weekend will feature milder temps with mainly sunny skies. But it’ll come at the cost of some higher wind gusts, particularly near the mountains east, and higher terrain west. Gusts will peak 35-45 mph east of the central mountains. This set up allows for more downsloping winds, bringing highs back to the upper 50s east.

Some increasing clouds arrive later Saturday night for the north ahead of a dry backdoor front east. Highs stay fairly consistent for the ABQ metro both days with temps in the middle 50s. Our weather into next week will stay dry, but active enough for a stronger front Tuesday. This will drop temps below average and provide us with higher wind gusts statewide.

