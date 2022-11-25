ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookstown, NJ

Camden groups deliver holiday meals to 1,500 senior citizens

CAMDEN – The Camden Community Partnership, the Office of the Mayor of Camden and The Cooper Foundation have joined forces once again to spread holiday cheer by providing 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens across the City of Camden who might otherwise not have enough food to be able to enjoy the holiday. The effort, mostly funded by an anonymous family donor, has become a local tradition.
CAMDEN, NJ
Cherokee ends season strong at Meet of Champions

Editor’s Note: Cherokee coach Steve Shaklee shared his thoughts on what he saw in the following report when his state championship team competed in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions . We really didn’t know what to expect as we headed to Holmdel for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on...
HOLMDEL, NJ

