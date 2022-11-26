Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Myles Slusher comments on Arkansas career, shares future plans
Myles Slusher commented on his Arkansas career a couple days after it was reported, and Sam Pittman shared, that he quit the team last week. The now former Arkansas defensive back shared on social media that he thanked the University of Arkansas “for everything,” including helping him learn himself and overcome adversity. He thanked defensive coordinator Barry Odom before he announced that he would enter the transfer portal to find a new home.
arkansasfight.com
Razorback Nation: A House Divided, part one
Earlier this week I was working on a post about giving thanks, and while it might seem unusual to some, thanks for what sports in general and the Razorbacks specifically have brought to me in terms of memories with my family. Trips to Cotton Bowls where 8 folks were piled into one big 1970s-era car or a first time plane trip; memories of eating Thanksgiving lunch in a Dallas hotel before heading to the Cowboy game; watching rivalry games at Florida State in the aftermath of a hurricane and all our clothes faded from the salt water; rolling up the Pig Trail on Saturday mornings to get “our spot” on the hill outside Razorback stadium and eating AQ Chicken afterward; getting to meet Ribby on my first ever baseball game earlier this year as a gift from my sister. Precious memories with family members no longer with me.
Sam Pittman Has to Figure Out Same Thing Everybody Else Does
Hogs finished like some of us said before season started ... middle of road.
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
When will Nick Smith Return for Hogs?
Hogs coach Eric Musselman updated the freshman star's status Saturday.
No. 9 Arkansas to face pesky defense in Troy
No. 9 Arkansas will look to maintain its momentum coming off its first victory over a ranked team this season
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman issues statement apologizing for conduct after Arkansas-San Diego State game
Eric Musselman has apologized for his role in a scuffle that took place after Arkansas defeated San Diego State on Wednesday. The Razorbacks defeated the Aztecs 78-74 in a tightly-contested Maui Invitational game. After the game, Musselman reportedly flashed an “L” sign and yelled “Go f— yourself” to Aztec fans. This led to Aztec fans storming the court trying to reach Razorback players.
hogville.net
Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
KARK
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
hogville.net
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
talkbusiness.net
South Yard Lofts takes shape in Fayetteville
The $63 million South Yard Lofts development that’s opening in stages will include 128 apartments, multiple restaurants and a seven-story hotel when completed in late 2024. Area business owners expect it to contribute to the revitalization of south Fayetteville. The 194,643-square-foot mixed-use development at U.S. Highway 71B and Martin...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma author, is looking for answers to an Arkansas cold case through her book and wants to bring attention to more cases of missing women. For nearly three decades, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and death is a mystery to people just down the turnpike in Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
