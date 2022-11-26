Read full article on original website
This Week in Shelby County Football: State Quarterfinal Round Playoffs
Joaquin and Timpson each advanced to the Region III Playoff Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs last Friday. Timpson advanced but Joaquin was eliminated. The Joaquin Rams ended their 2022 season at 10-3 overall this season. They fell to the Cooper Bulldogs (13-0) at Tyler Rose Stadium by a 33-11 score.
High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic
When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer. They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character...
Bears Win Football Region III Playoff over Centerville Tigers 41-14
The Timpson Bears varsity football team won a 41-14 Region III playoff elimination game over the Centerville Tigers (10-3) on Friday. The game gives the Bears a 13-0 season mark and advances them to the Region III State Quarterfinals where they will face the Cooper Bulldogs (13-0). Cooper advanced by defeating the Joaquin Rams (9-3) by a 33-11 score last Friday.
Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are going to Round 4 of the 5A DI playoffs after beating the Port Arthur Memorial Titans Friday night. The final score was: 51-7. The Lobos will go on to play the Mansfield Timberview Wolves next week in the Regional Finals. Sign...
Pleasant Grove beats Aubrey 37-14 setting up Regional Final showdown with Carthage
The Pleasant Grove Hawks defeated the Aubrey Chaperells 37-14 in Paris setting up a regional final showdown with the Carthage Bulldogs. Hawks junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson was named the 94.1 FM ESPN Texarkana-Rogers Trophy player of the game. Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns.
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Joaquin VFD Reports 2 Calls for Thanksgiving Week
November 28, 2022 - The week of November 20th through 26th, in addition to having the Thanksgiving holiday, yielded 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first call came in Sunday afternoon for a mutual aid request from DeSoto Fire...
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
Bette Ann Samford
Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Vince Bauwens
Vince Bauwens, 82, husband of Delores Halliburton Bauwens, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2022 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Vince was born February 5, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rudolph Bauwens...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
