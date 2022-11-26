ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

scttx.com

Bears Win Football Region III Playoff over Centerville Tigers 41-14

The Timpson Bears varsity football team won a 41-14 Region III playoff elimination game over the Centerville Tigers (10-3) on Friday. The game gives the Bears a 13-0 season mark and advances them to the Region III State Quarterfinals where they will face the Cooper Bulldogs (13-0). Cooper advanced by defeating the Joaquin Rams (9-3) by a 33-11 score last Friday.
TIMPSON, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Pleasant Grove beats Aubrey 37-14 setting up Regional Final showdown with Carthage

The Pleasant Grove Hawks defeated the Aubrey Chaperells 37-14 in Paris setting up a regional final showdown with the Carthage Bulldogs. Hawks junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson was named the 94.1 FM ESPN Texarkana-Rogers Trophy player of the game. Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns.
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Reports 2 Calls for Thanksgiving Week

November 28, 2022 - The week of November 20th through 26th, in addition to having the Thanksgiving holiday, yielded 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first call came in Sunday afternoon for a mutual aid request from DeSoto Fire...
JOAQUIN, TX
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Bette Ann Samford

Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
CENTER, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Vince Bauwens

Vince Bauwens, 82, husband of Delores Halliburton Bauwens, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2022 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Vince was born February 5, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rudolph Bauwens...
SHREVEPORT, LA

