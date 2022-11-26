ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man fatally shot near church on Gatewood Avenue near Dickerson Pike

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Metro Nashville Police is investigating a Friday shooting that left one man dead in a church parking lot.

Police were called to the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue around 4:18 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Antonio Rudolfo dead at the scene. The church was not open at the time of the shooting.

Police believe Rudolfo drove to the church and parked in the back of the lot before a second car parked next to him. A passenger got out of the second vehicle and spoke with the victim for several minutes before there was an altercation between the two and someone fired shots, according to MNPD.

No suspect has been named in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One man fatally shot near church on Gatewood Avenue near Dickerson Pike

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

