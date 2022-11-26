A look at the fall season Athlete of the Week winners

During the fall high school sports season, the Statesman Journal had 11 Athlete of the Week polls to recognize local accomplishments and allow readers to vote for winners.

The high school sports in the fall were football, volleyball, soccer and cross country, and there were winners in every sport.

The weekly poll will pick back up during the winter season, which consists of basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Here is a look back at the Fall 2022 Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week winners:

Sept. 11-15 — Mya Fry (senior), South Salem soccer

Fry scored five goals and had one assist combined in two matches against Lebanon and Newberg for the Saxons.

Other nominees that week: Josiah Davis (North Salem football), Jackson Pfeifer (Silverton football) and Kyrin Fuimaono (McKay football).

Sept. 18-22 — Drew Rodriguez (senior), Sprague football

Rodriguez scored four touchdowns in the Olympians’ win against Beaverton.

Other nominees that week: Maddie Corpe (McNary volleyball), Daschel Smith (South Salem football), Erick Gonzalez (North Salem football).

Sept. 25-29 — Jackson Pfeifer (senior), Silverton football

Pfeifer rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns for the Foxes against Central.

Other nominees that week: Sarah Jones (Sprague volleyball), Nelida Dalgas (North Salem), Tini Tinitali III (South Salem football).

Oct. 2-6 — Aly Herber (senior), Salem Academy volleyball

At the time of the poll, Herber had 281 kills, 145 digs and 36 aces.

Other nominees that week: Sara Abbott (Sprague cross country), Steven Ward (Dallas football), Hudson Brunk (McNary soccer).

Oct. 9-13 — Jack Meier (junior), West Salem Cross country

At the time of the poll, Meier had the Central Valley Conference’s best time at 15:15.6.

Other nominees that week: Jamahl Wilson (McKay football), Jadyn Daviscourt (Cascade volleyball), Thalia Lazarus (Blanchet soccer).

Oct. 16-20 — Athan Palmateer (junior), Sprague football

Palmateer scored the game-winning touchdown with 3 seconds left to give the Olympians a 28-21 victory against West Salem.

Other nominees that week: Gitte Lonigan (West Salem cross country), Diego Garibay (McKay soccer), Kelsey Rodli (Dallas cross country).

Oct. 23-27 — Jimmy Lathen (senior), West Salem football

Lathen scored four touchdowns in the Titans’ win against McNary.

Other nominees that week: Sidney Friesen (Sprague volleyball), Elizabeth Valdez Vazquez (Woodburn soccer), Daschel Smith (South Salem football).

Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — Avery Meier (freshman), West Salem cross country

Meier won the Central Valley Conference title with a time of 18:16.4.

Other nominees that week: Myles Crandall (Central football), Erick Gonzalez (North Salem football), Brooksie Isham (South Salem volleyball).

Nov. 6-10 — Emma Brewer (freshman), Salem Academy volleyball

As of late last month, Brewer was second on the team in kills (398), first in digs (371) and second in service aces (66). Salem Academy won the 2A state championship.

Other nominees that week: Esteban Mendez (South Salem football), Zayvian Webster (Dallas football), Megan Smith (Sprague volleyball).

Nov. 13-17 — Brady Bliven (senior), West Salem cross country

Bliven ran a 15:30.5 to place seventh at the OSAA Class 6A state championships.

Other nominees that week: TC Manumaleuna (North Salem football), Meah Carley (Cascade volleyball), Lexi Herber (Salem Academy volleyball).

Nov. 20-24 — Abdoulie Jallow (junior), McKay soccer

He scored a pair of goals in the Royal Scots’ state championship victory.

Other nominees that week: Josiah Davis (North Salem football), Emilio Miranda (Dallas football), Ralph Pohlschneider (St. Paul football).

