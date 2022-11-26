Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s

Photo by BreakingAC

Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed.

One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.

Videos have been making the rounds online showing several fights, including a member of the city’s anti-violence task force. Kamal Allen is seen in at least two videos, and is now one of three suspects still being sought in the attacks.

Police were called to a fight at The Pool in Harrah's at about 1:30 Thanksgiving morning, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officers arrived to find a disturbance in the valet area and were told three people had been stabbed or cut, according to the report.

Akbar Pearson was on of the men treated at the scene and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus. The 33-year-old Camden man later was given a summons for aggravated assault.

The investigation by Detectives Valmir Loga, Patrick Yarrow and James Andros IV led to warrants for three other men, including Allen, 34, of Bridgeton. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful.

Jamile Rivera, 29, and Dante Braxton, 24, both of Atlantic City are charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Braxton was arrested hours before the fights broke out in relation to drug deals on Atlantic Avenue. He and three others were released on summonses in that case.

Dante Braxton is one of the three men being sought. Photo by BreakingAC

Rivera, Braxton and Allen are all considered fugitives.

Allen also is now considered unemployed.

"We're aware of the incidents and the charges, and we've taken the position to terminate his employment, and we will move on as a unit," Mayor Marty Small told BreakingAC.

Kamal Allen spoke with BreakingAC about his work with the city's anti-violence unit last week. Photo by Lynda Cohen

BreakingAC recently wrote about One Neighborhood Evolution, which employs those who once caused trouble on the city's streets to help curb the violence.

"We provide opportunities," Small said after Allen was charged Friday. "Studies show all across the United States that people who were from the streets are the best in programs like this.

"We gave him the opportunity but, as with any city employee who violates the terms of their employment, we have to make a decision," he added. "Our prayers go out to all who have been affected."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411, beginning the text with ACPD.

Atlantic City's anti-violence unit. Photo by Provided

Atlantic City's anti-violence unit finds its success in what doesn't happen

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit has a hard time counting its successes. That’s because they can’t herald the crimes that didn’t happen. “If there’s one shooting, you don’t hear about the 15 that we possibly stopped,” Nafis Hamilton explained when BreakingAC met with the team for a better understanding of their work. “A lot of stuff ... Read more