KBTX.com
KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Small Business vendor market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KinderHill Brew Lab was the site for a Small Business vendor market on Small Business Saturday. Seven different small businesses set up tents on the brewery grounds to sell things from jewelry to homemade accessories for dogs. The owners at KinderHill said the event was held...
KBTX.com
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
KBTX.com
Pair of Christmas tree lots open in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station have their sights set on Christmas trees for the holiday season. Fortunately, The Farm Patch and the College Station Noon Lions Club officially opened their Christmas tree lots Friday morning. Residents now have a chance to go pick out a real...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
KBTX.com
National Charity League Aggieland hosts Skate with Santa event to benefit CSISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Community members laced up their ice skates Sunday for a good cause as part of the National Charity League of Aggieland’s ‘Skate with Santa event.’. The event was held at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station and featured ice skating, food trucks, dance...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY
The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.
KBTX.com
Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Undefeated Rice on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Rice at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies (4-1) were led by Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty who both recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the 67-46 victory over Texas State on Wednesday. The Bobcats were averaging 87.0 points heading into the bout, but A&M’s stifling defense held them just over 40 points below their season mark. A&M forced Texas State to shoot 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Sunday afternoon’s game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best...
KBTX.com
‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ benefiting Grimes County law enforcement
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers and supporters of area law enforcement made their way to the historic town of Anderson for the ‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions. More than 40 classic cars and trucks spanning more than 10 classes...
