2022 marked the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame have played their longtime rivalry game in Baltimore. It was the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium (Memorial Stadium was the other venue in Baltimore). M&T Bank Stadium was available because the Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week. Notre Dame held on to Beat Navy 35-32. This game was the 95th meeting between the two schools with the Irish winning 79 times.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO