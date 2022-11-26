ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Towson

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball takes on Towson at the Fort Myers Tip-Off at 11:30 a.m. The Terps are looking to bounce back from an upset loss to DePaul yesterday. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful. Catch...
TOWSON, MD
DC News Now

Fairfax wins second ever region title

FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
FAIRFAX, VA
High School Football PRO

Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Calvert High School football team will have a game with Dunbar High School on November 26, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

Navy And Notre Dame Make A Home In Baltimore

2022 marked the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame have played their longtime rivalry game in Baltimore. It was the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium (Memorial Stadium was the other venue in Baltimore). M&T Bank Stadium was available because the Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week. Notre Dame held on to Beat Navy 35-32. This game was the 95th meeting between the two schools with the Irish winning 79 times.
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown

While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
TOWSON, MD
WMDT.com

Kent Island secures a spot in 2A State Championship Game

STEVENSVILLE, Md – The Kent Island Buccaneers are going to Maryland State Championship game for the first time in school history. The Bucs defeated Middletown 14-7 thanks to a clutch 4th quarter in which they stopped two Middletown drives and scored a late game go-ahead touchdown to secure the win.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

