Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
testudotimes.com
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball beats Coppin State, 95-79, in Juan Dixon’s return to College Park
As Maryland men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer and the centerpiece of the only team to bring a national championship to College Park, Juan Dixon’s jersey hangs in the rafters of XFINITY Center. Naturally, when he brought his Coppin State team there for a matchup with the Terps, there was plenty of added motivation.
Taulia Tagovailoa sets Maryland QB mark in rout of Rutgers
Roman Hemby ran for three touchdowns and the Maryland defense held Rutgers to 120 yards and five first downs as
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Towson
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball takes on Towson at the Fort Myers Tip-Off at 11:30 a.m. The Terps are looking to bounce back from an upset loss to DePaul yesterday. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful. Catch...
WATCH: Greg Schiano tries to make sense out of Maryland loss
Rutgers closed out its 2022 season today with an ugly 37-0 loss to Maryland. The loss drops Rutgers to 4-8 for the season and leaves the Scarlet Knights out of the college bowl season. Following the loss, head coach Greg Schiano spoke to reporters and here is a look at what he had to say.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting Scoop: Terps set to host big-name repeat visitors
In its final home game of the season, Maryland football will host a group of visitors, including several returning top 2024 targets. Here's a look at the Terps' expected visitors for the Rutgers game.
Fairfax wins second ever region title
FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calvert High School football team will have a game with Dunbar High School on November 26, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
stadiumjourney.com
Navy And Notre Dame Make A Home In Baltimore
2022 marked the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame have played their longtime rivalry game in Baltimore. It was the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium (Memorial Stadium was the other venue in Baltimore). M&T Bank Stadium was available because the Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week. Notre Dame held on to Beat Navy 35-32. This game was the 95th meeting between the two schools with the Irish winning 79 times.
Towerlight
Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown
While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
WMDT.com
Kent Island secures a spot in 2A State Championship Game
STEVENSVILLE, Md – The Kent Island Buccaneers are going to Maryland State Championship game for the first time in school history. The Bucs defeated Middletown 14-7 thanks to a clutch 4th quarter in which they stopped two Middletown drives and scored a late game go-ahead touchdown to secure the win.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Nottingham MD
Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
americanmilitarynews.com
Naval Academy breaks ground on Farragut Field sea wall climate resilience project
Last October, the United States Naval Academy experienced historic flooding from a combination of seasonal high tides, a full moon and a tropical storm stalled off the Eastern Seaboard. Now, it’s embarking on a series of climate resilience projects to protect the storied institution. Academy officials held a small...
Comments / 0