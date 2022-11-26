Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:
12-16-19-32-34
(twelve, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)
