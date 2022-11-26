ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

12-16-19-32-34

(twelve, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel’s win creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation, marking the best showing for state Democrats after a decade of trailing the GOP in an otherwise closely divided state. Trial judges drew the latest district boundaries after redistricting litigation successfully blocked maps passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that could have whittled Democrats down to four seats. “We’re a 50-50 state — we should have a 7-to-7 delegation,” Nickel told The Associated Press this week during a break in his congressional orientation in Washington. “When we have fair maps, we get fair results that reflect the choice of the voters.” But there’s a good chance Nickel’s Raleigh-area district and others will be dramatically altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Transit System Client Upgrades 97 Emergency Call Boxes with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K1 Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces that an existing transit client in California signed a contract to upgrade 97 of its parking lot emergency call boxes with the Knightscope K1 Retrofit Kits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005234/en/ Transit System Client Upgrades 97 Emergency Call Boxes with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K1 Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy