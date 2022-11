(Chanhassen, MN) -- Areas of MN could get measurable snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. But many parts of the state are likely get some plowable snow, and maybe more. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities metro area has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday. Much colder air moves into the state after the snow with wind chills at around zero Wednesday night.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO