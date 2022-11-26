Read full article on original website
womansday.com
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Richie Faulkner ‘Offered to Opt Out’ of Judas Priest Rock Hall Show
Richie Faulkner says he was willing to step aside during Judas Priest's reunion of guitarists K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he got to participate in an unforgettable moment during the show, as Downing appeared alongside his former bandmates for...
Tony Iommi hails Ronnie James Dio for giving Black Sabbath "a new lease of life" following Sharon Osbourne introduction
Tony Iommi says that recruiting Ronnie James Dio for Black Sabbath "opened up a lot more variety for us"
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
Dave Mustaine says James Hetfield told him Metallica's last three projects "bombed"
Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has revealed some interesting details of one of the last times he talked to his former Metallica bandmate
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Ringo Starr Changed Drumming Forever With The Beatles, According to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer
One hall of fame drummer said Ringo Starr changed drumming forever as a member of The Beatles.
"For the brothers. For the fans. For legacy": Pantera share video teasers to amp up excitement for reunion shows
For the longest time, everyone said a Pantera reunion would never happen. It's happening...
Rob Halford on Milestone Concerts, Midlife Crises and Motley Crue
There's no rest for the wicked — or at least not for Rob Halford. As Judas Priest continues jetting around the world on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour and preparing for their 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Metal God has released his second book, Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures.
At least one member of Nickelback wants to cover Slayer and Meshuggah
We’d actually pay good money to hear Chad Kroeger sing Raining Blood or Bleed
