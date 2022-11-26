MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
02-10-25-26-29
(two, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $905,000
Mega Millions
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000
NORTH5
03-07-08-11-23
(three, seven, eight, eleven, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Pick 3
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
