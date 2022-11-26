Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

In the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan voters showed up in record numbers. On campus, students made headlines for waiting up to six hours after the polls closed for last-minute voter registration. And ultimately, voters ushered in a new era of Democratic control in Lansing. This historic shift in the legislature’s makeup is a unique opportunity, which last happened nearly 40 years ago, to bring meaningful change to Michigan. Despite the excitement around these electoral successes, however, it is critical that people do not get complacent with Democratic power, and instead remain engaged and motivated while Democrats sort out and start work on their policy agenda.
