Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

06-12-28-33-35

(six, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

