ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Gopher 5” game were:

02-10-25-26-29

(two, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $905,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
MADISON, WI
fox9.com

Steph Curry meets with boy seriously hurt in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who survived being shot in the head in Minneapolis, one of three shootings that shook the community in 2021, had the chance of a lifetime on Sunday to meet his basketball hero. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry met and signed autographs for Ladavionne...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best

When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

An 18-year-old who plays football at St. Olaf College in Minnesota has been charged with reckless homicide following a deadly crash in Chicago. Kendall Sprouts is accused of driving the wrong way and speeding when he crashed into the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who was pulled over for a traffic stop before abruptly pulling away and attempting to make a U-turn as officers approached on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox9.com

Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

AVI Systems Ranks #1 on 2022 SCN Top 50

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- AVI Systems announced today it moved to the No. 1 position on the 2022 SCN Top 50. The annual rankings, published by Systems Contractor News, comes following a year of massive growth across the audiovisual and unified collaboration industry. In 2022 alone, AVI Systems acquired Indiana-based CIM and Austin, Texas-based Onsite AV. These acquisitions combined with AVI’s ownership position of GPA, were factored in to the SCN rankings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005582/en/ Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives

(FOX 9) - Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy