Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Tennessee moves up to No. 7 on the AP football poll
The Tennessee Vols football places at No. 7 for the Associated Press Top 25 football poll after finishing their last game against Vanderbilt.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Joe Milton makes definitive statement on UT’s ‘locker room issues’
The storyline surrounding the Tennessee Vols all week was that UT’s culture was a disaster. That storyline was manufactured from message board rumors, social media posts, and erroneous statements from folks like ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. After the Vols’ win against Vanderbilt, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the...
Clinton High School 3-star player makes dream come true after committing to Vanderbilt
CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton High School student chose Vanderbilt over 30 other schools on Friday, committing to a school he has been dreaming of attending. Barrett Maddox is an offensive tackle for the Dragons. He said once he got the offer from Vandy, his decision was made. "Thank...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee
Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
WBIR
No. 23 Tennessee takes care of Colorado, 69-51
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball took care of Colorado inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night. The Lady Vols were coming off a tough one-point loss to Gonzaga in their final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. They bounced back with a strong performance on offense...
WBIR
No. 22 Tennessee upsets No. 3 Kansas in Battle 4 Atlantis championship, 64-50
NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Tennessee men's basketball team pulled off an upset to defeat No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game in the Bahamas. The Vols shot very well from three-point range in the first half. They were 7 of 13 from deep, which powered the offense. Santiago Vescovi had three made threes in the first stanza and had 9 first-half points.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
WBIR
Coalfield comes up short in State Semis, falling to Clay County
Coalfield was down 40-13 in the second half, and the comeback comes up short. They'd lost 40-33.
Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
WBIR
'We all deserve our place in history' | East TN community wants Oak Ridge 85 taught in classrooms statewide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In February 2021, Oak Ridge City Schools added a new topic to its middle and high school history curriculum: the Oak Ridge 85, the first Black students to integrate public schools in the southeast in 1955. Their trailblazing efforts were unknown for more than six...
Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
wvlt.tv
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
WBIR
