Jewell County, KS

West Beloit 4-H to meet on Dec. 3

On Nov 20, 2022, the West Beloit 4-H Club held its regular monthly meeting at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Beloit. The Roll Call question was “ What place would you like to go to?” , answered by 30 members and three leaders. The minutes were read and approved.Morgan ...
Taylor’ s to showcase log cabin home

BELOIT – The log cabin owned by Von and Cindy Taylor at 1212 N.Bell St. is a “ hidden in plain sight” gem in the heart of Beloit.Whether you have been waiting in the pickup line or parked in front of Beloit Elementary School, the unique home has surely piqued ...
BELOIT, KS
Janet “Jan” Koster, 88, Cawker City

CAWKER CITY – Janet Jean (Barnett) Koster was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edward J. and Pearl Gay (Elliott) Barnett on April 18, 1934. She died on November 10, 2022 at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 88. When she was four years old,...
CAWKER CITY, KS
Richard “Rick” Gengler, 69, Beloit

BELOIT – Richard (Rick) Lee Gengler, 69, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Beloit, KS. He was born in Beloit, KS August 20,1953, to Walter and Rita (Wessling) Gengler. He attended first grade at St. John’ s Catholic School in Beloit and then moved with his family to...
BELOIT, KS

