AOL Corp
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Judge Refuses to Ban Gabby Petito’s Family from Asking Certain Questions in Depositions of Brian Laundrie’s Parents
A Florida judge on Tuesday refused to limit questions that attorneys for Gabby Petito’s parents can ask the parents of Brian Laundrie in upcoming depositions. “The Court notes that there really has been no showing of misconduct by the plaintiffs,” Judge Hunter W. Carroll said in reference to the Petito family while ruling on a motion for a protective order filed several weeks ago on Oct. 27, 2022.
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’
The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to...
Woonsocket Call
Caramanna, Friedberg LLP Offers Passionate Advocacy in Criminal Related Cases
Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a law firm known for providing passionate advocacy for clients facing criminal, quasi-criminal, and regulatory offences in all the courts in Ontario. The law firm has always been featured in the Canadian lawyer magazine as among the top 10 criminal law boutiques in Toronto. Thus, by hiring their service, clients are assured of partnering with a winning team. They also have an established history of employing creative legal talent who exceed expectations and always leave no stone unturned in defence of all criminal cases. They always value professionalism and an unwavering commitment to clients' criminal cases.
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the motion, which sought to restrict the depositions to […]
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 20, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Compass...
UIA worker, daughter, two others convicted of $1M COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A federal grand jury convicted a former Unemployment Insurance Agency employee and three others of bilking more than $1 million from taxpayers. Adelita Castillo Juarez, Francisca Adelita Juarez, Evelyn De-Maya Vanderbilt, and Mya Michelle Giordano were indicted for allegedly defrauding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Lost Wages Assistance programs. “Corruption is a rot we must eliminate,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a...
Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud
MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
Home Nurse Inc Now Accepting Applications For SFC Medicaid Program In Atlanta
Home Nurse Inc has announced that its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program is currently open to primary family caregivers in Atlanta. Griffin, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - The Griffin-based senior care agency Home Nurse Inc is now accepting applications for the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program, which offers financial support and caregiver training to family members who care for a senior or a person with disabilities at home.
