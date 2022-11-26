Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek
Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek. Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5...
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
Vail transportation permits required for new season
In order for transportation providers to conduct business in Vail, a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft. Permits are...
World Cup week getting underway in Beaver Creek
The fastest men on skis are set to arrive in Beaver Creek on Monday, with World Cup training scheduled to start Tuesday. The main event – Beaver Creek’s Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup – will start Friday, running through Sunday, with two downhills and a super-G race set to take place.
Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement introducing more people to the great outdoors
Eagle County is an outdoor destination. But getting all who want into the great outdoors can be a challenge. It’s Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement’s job to open doors to the outdoors. Program managers recently provided the Eagle County Board of Commissioners with a program update. Eagle Valley Outdoor...
Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations
I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
Vail Valley Jet Center honored for its sustainability efforts
“Private air travel” and “sustainability” don’t often appear in the same sentence. But the Vail Valley Jet Center is making some significant improvements. The Jet Center, which hosts private aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport, was recently honored with a Climate Action Award from Walking Mountains Science Center.
Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season
I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family
More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
New flavors in the outdoors: Avon startup receives $250,000 state grant
Avon startup Oso Adventure Meals was awarded a $250,000 Advanced Industries Grant last week to support the development of the freeze-dried meal company, which specializes in bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to the outdoor food industry. The Advanced Industries grant program distributes state funding to promote the growth of local businesses...
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Vail Scary?
Vail Ski Resort is a popular outdoor destination in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's located in the Gore Creek Valley, 97 miles west of Colorado's state capital Denver. Divided into West Vail, Lionshead, Vail Village and East Vail, Vail is the largest ski resort in Colorado and it's also a favorite summer vacation spot where you can enjoy many outdoor activities.
Catching up with Kelly Newman: Q&A with Edwards Boutique Owner
Kelly Newman moved to Vail and opened 714 Home about nine months before pandemic shutdowns, but that didn’t stop her shop from gaining momentum, and ultimately becoming a favorite boutique for locals and visitors. She named the store after both her wedding anniversary and her daughter’s birthday (July 14). It showcases natural, earthy, textured items to give your home a unique and relaxed feel — or to give special (and sometimes sassy) gifts to loved ones. Through 714 Home, she helps people create more comfortable and welcoming homes, or wrap up precious presents for everything from baby showers to hostess gifts. From furniture and fixtures to handmade, soy-based candles and cowhide bags to tea towels, notebooks, wallets and charms honoring all kinds of dogs, you’ll find a plethora of delights at 714 Home.
Uncrowded slopes, ample sunshine on Beaver Creek Opening Day
Beaver Creek enjoyed a mellow Monday Opening Day, with uncrowded slopes greeting guests for an earlier-than-planned start to the 2022-23 season. The resort was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but favorable pre-season conditions allowed for Beaver Creek’s third early opening in the past five years. The resort also opened earlier than scheduled in 2018 and 2019.
skyhinews.com
Pitkin County family looks forward after fire
The irony is not lost on Mollie Shipman. The day before a national holiday that emphasizes giving thanks and extending gratitude for what you have, her 100-year-old home burned to the ground. The smell of burning mattresses still hangs in the air walking up a hill to where the house...
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
