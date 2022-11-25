ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England

Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
Clayton News Daily

FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained

View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 2-0 over South Korea

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with South Korea facing Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group H tilt on FS1. Earlier, Cameroon rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second...
NBC Chicago

Top Three Moments From Day 6 of 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw the first team eliminated from knockout-round qualification. And it was the hosts that had their World Cup title dreams dashed.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
NECN

How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The Spun

Look: The First World Cup Team Has Made It Out Of Group Stage

Yesterday marked the second round of matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but none of the eight teams from Groups A and B were able to qualify for the knockout round. However, this morning we saw our first team secure their advancement from the group stage. With their 2-1...

