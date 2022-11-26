Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Mariah Carey’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Leaves Fans Highly Concerned
Moments after Mariah Carey took to the stage to perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fans had some thoughts (and somewhat concerns) about the music icon’s appearance. During her time on the stage, Mariah Carey closed out the well-known holiday even with her hit song All...
Nick Cannon Discusses Child Support After Welcoming 11th Child Into The World & 12th On The Way
Nick Cannon jokes about his growing parental responsibilities.(@nickcannon/Instagram) Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child into the world, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon. Shortly after announcing Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Nick’s soon-to-be 12th child, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign. Alongside the...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
ETOnline.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Bustle
Mariah Carey Is “So Proud” After Her Kids Joined Her In The Thanksgiving Day Parade
It wasn’t just Santa Claus who brought some magic to the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, closed out the show with a performance of her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She made the event all about family with the help of two adorable backup dancers: Monroe and Moroccan, her twins with ex Nick Cannon.
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated
Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine, during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No, where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday. Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened...
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume
Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Comments / 0