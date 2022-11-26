ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon condemns rocket attack near US base in Syria

By Julia Shapero
 2 days ago

The Pentagon on Friday condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. base in northeastern Syria, which resulted in no injuries or damage.

Two rockets were fired at the base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site, U.S. Central Command said in a press release.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The rocket attack comes amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more, according to The Associated Press . The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 18 civilians and four of its soldiers had been killed in the recent strikes, Axios reported . Turkey accused the SDF of killing at least two people in rocket strikes on Monday, according to PBS .

Erdoğan suggested on Wednesday that he also plans to order a ground invasion into northern Syria, according to Al Jazeera .

The Pentagon expressed concern about the “escalating actions” in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey on Wednesday, warning it could threaten progress to “degrade and defeat ISIS.”

“Recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Holly Gonzalez
2d ago

Wait, so let me get this straight to our Pentagon or current administration. You knowingly are aware a US base in Syria was a " direct target" to the bombings from that country, and you slap them on the wrist and condemn it, and no action towards it? Because that is what we do to when there is a direct attack on the US? Right.... I get the whole not wanting to cause a war. But if it was Iran y'all would had done something! Those are US soldiers and personal's lives on that base! That is still a threat to the life of a member of the US, and it's military! Since when do we play politics with their lives, and just " condemn " an attack?! Y'all better step up y'alls game and stop playing politics with all these foriegn non allied countries including one's we are stationed in, or you're going to have explaining to the people what happened since you didn't do it, and why you stood by allowing it to happen. Stand your ground, and protect those who serve. Thankfully no one was hurt!

Tony Bowley
2d ago

condemning something is really doing a lot

FUBAR/TROLL'S SUK
1d ago

blah blah blah blah blah another war another day to make old men feel tough again ????

