Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness

Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
Flying high towards her dreams: Summit’s Alex Thisted competes at first World Cup slopestyle competition in Austria

After fulfilling her dream of competing at the 2022 Junior World Championships last winter, Summit County’s Alex Thisted has checked off another item from her bucket list. Last week, Thisted — alongside her Team Summit coach Teddy Goggin — got the opportunity to travel to Stubai, Austria, to compete in her first World Cup freeski slopestyle competition of her young career.
Opinion | Paul Olson: Innovative approaches for minimizing homelessness

Do we have people experiencing homelessness in Summit County? With our housing shortage, high rents and many people working low-wage jobs, we cannot avoid having a significant amount of homelessness. When most of us think of homelessness we might envision people sleeping on the sidewalk in downtown Denver. These very visible homeless people can lead us to believe that most people without permanent housing sleep outside and may suffer from mental illness or substance abuse. However, this is not the norm, even in Denver.
Respiratory illnesses on the rise nationally, including Pitkin County

Colorado state officials have warned that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the state, including Pitkin County. RSV is a common respiratory illness that comes around in the fall and winter and usually presents mild symptoms. But this year, health officials have said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of cases, with more severe symptoms affecting toddlers and children, according to The New York Times.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 27

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bianca, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female. Ceedee, 1 year,...
Ask Eartha: How can restaurants start composting?

I collect my food scraps at home but the restaurant I work at doesn’t. I’d like to help them start composting. How do I start?. High-five for composting your food scraps! You’ve joined over 2,300 Summit County residents who all use High Country Conservation Center’s free food scrap program. Just this year, we’ve collectively composted 233,860 pounds of food waste. And yes — restaurants can get in on the action, too. In fact, about 25 restaurants across the county are already composting their food scraps.
Summit Daily News

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
